Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1,013.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,560 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.