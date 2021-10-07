Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,735,234 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,204.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 195,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

