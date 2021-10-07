Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $616.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the lowest is $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

