Lexington Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,663 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56,021% compared to the average daily volume of 19 call options.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

