LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.70. LexinFintech shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 2,241 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.