Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

