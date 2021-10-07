Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 84,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

