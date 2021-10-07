Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

