Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

