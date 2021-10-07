Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 883,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

