Lemuel Amen Purchases 10,061 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

