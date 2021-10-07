Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEJU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Leju in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Leju has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

