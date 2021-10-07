Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,032 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $35,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 338,223 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after buying an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

