Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

