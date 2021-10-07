Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of Cameco worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CCJ stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

