Legal & General Group Plc Has $46.20 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Bausch Health Companies worth $46,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $18,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.