Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $43,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.