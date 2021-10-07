Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,040 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $49,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amcor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,216,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 222,044 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

