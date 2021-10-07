Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of Ballard Power Systems worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.