Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 31,754 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,768,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.