Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,023 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

