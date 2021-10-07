Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 91,369 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

