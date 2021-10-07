Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Equitable worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

