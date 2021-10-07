Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648,495 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.