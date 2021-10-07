Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 34,450 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $296.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.93 and its 200 day moving average is $296.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

