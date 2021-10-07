Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,948 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Azul worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

