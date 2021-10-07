Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $65.74

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.74, but opened at $63.48. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $287,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,043. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

