Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Kyocera has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

