Kwikswap Protocol Market Cap Tops $988,892.67 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $988,892.67 and approximately $139,642.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003334 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.