Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 460,915 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

