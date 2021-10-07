Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.13. 13,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Kunlun Energy’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

