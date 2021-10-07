K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.07 ($16.55) and last traded at €13.95 ($16.41), with a volume of 1013227 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.79 ($16.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.11.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.