Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 287.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 213.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

