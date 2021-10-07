Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 94,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 325,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$70.52 million and a PE ratio of -32.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.