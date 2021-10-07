Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.47

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 1020287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.