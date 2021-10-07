Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,415,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 5,554,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.6 days.

Shares of KKPNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 14,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

