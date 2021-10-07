Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €25.30 ($29.76) and last traded at €26.05 ($30.65). 17,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.45 ($31.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $410.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.31.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

