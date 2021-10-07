Knott David M Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $559.20. 14,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,680. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $631.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

