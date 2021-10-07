Knott David M Acquires New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Knott David M acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 20,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

