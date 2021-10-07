Knott David M Acquires 63,194 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the quarter. Knott David M owned about 0.08% of Immunovant worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 675,882 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 197.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.74. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

