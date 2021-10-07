Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

