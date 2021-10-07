KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $94,888.08 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $94,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.37 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.