KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLAC traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $329.10. 814,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,123. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.42. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

