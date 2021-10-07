Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $391,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 177,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 488.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.