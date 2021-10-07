Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 5,992 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $64.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

