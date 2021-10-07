KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.