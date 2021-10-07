Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Robin George Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Robin George Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

KEYS opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 781.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 705.17. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of £258.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

