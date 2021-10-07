KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $976,577.60

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $976,577.60 and $12,444.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

