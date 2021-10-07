KeyCorp Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $189.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.84.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.