Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,483 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 723,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

